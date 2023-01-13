JAPAN CONSULTING WITH KOREA ON WARTIME ISSUE News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In a regular briefing Thursday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Tokyo were continuing communication on the wartime forced labor issue in accordance with the agreement struck between the two countries' leaders during their summit in November to seek a prompt resolution. The official however did not mention Japan's own sincere response measures Seoul has been requesting.

JAPAN CONSULTING WITH KOREA ON WARTIME ISSUE

입력 2023-01-13 15:03:53 수정 2023-01-13 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In a regular briefing Thursday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Tokyo were continuing communication on the wartime forced labor issue in accordance with the agreement struck between the two countries' leaders during their summit in November to seek a prompt resolution. The official however did not mention Japan's own sincere response measures Seoul has been requesting.