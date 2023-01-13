기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

JAPAN CONSULTING WITH KOREA ON WARTIME ISSUE
입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In a regular briefing Thursday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Tokyo were continuing communication on the wartime forced labor issue in accordance with the agreement struck between the two countries' leaders during their summit in November to seek a prompt resolution. The official however did not mention Japan's own sincere response measures Seoul has been requesting.
  • JAPAN CONSULTING WITH KOREA ON WARTIME ISSUE
    • 입력 2023-01-13 15:03:53
    • 수정2023-01-13 16:45:07
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a regular briefing Thursday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Tokyo were continuing communication on the wartime forced labor issue in accordance with the agreement struck between the two countries' leaders during their summit in November to seek a prompt resolution. The official however did not mention Japan's own sincere response measures Seoul has been requesting.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!