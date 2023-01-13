기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In a regular briefing Thursday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that diplomatic authorities of Seoul and Tokyo were continuing communication on the wartime forced labor issue in accordance with the agreement struck between the two countries' leaders during their summit in November to seek a prompt resolution. The official however did not mention Japan's own sincere response measures Seoul has been requesting.
- JAPAN CONSULTING WITH KOREA ON WARTIME ISSUE
