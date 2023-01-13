EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF TO RETURN NEXT WEEK News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Ssangbangwool group chair Kim Sung-tae, who was detained in Thailand on the 10th, voluntarily expressed his intent to return to Korea. He will be coming in next week. Once Kim returns to Korea, prosecutors will likely speed up investigations into the allegation that Ssangbangwool paid attorney fees for main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung. The prosecutors also said they obtained sufficient evidence regarding Lee's involvement in the Daejang-dong land scandal, hinting that they may soon summon Lee Jae-myung once again.



[Pkg]



The former chairman of the Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Sung-tae, was apprehended in Thailand eight months after fleeing Korea. A trial on Kim's illegal stay in Thailand took place at a local court on Thursday. Prior to the trial he said he would return to Korea voluntarily. The group's current chairman, Yang Seon-gil, and a financial manager, who were both caught in Thailand along with Kim, have also decided to return to Korea. They are expected to return to Korea next week, after Kim's expired passport is re-issued. The three were initially expected to resist repatriation, but they suddenly expressed willingness to go back to Korea voluntarily, apparently because of the pending investigation into Ssangbangwool executives and employees in Korea. Currently, several Ssangbangwool figures including Kim's younger brother, are being investigated for allegedly helping Kim flee. Kim reportedly told his attorney he couldn't resist anymore because prosecutors were seeking arrest warrants even for the lowest ranking Ssangbangwool employees. Prosecutors plan to step up the probe into the allegation that Ssangbangwool paid attorney fees for DP chief Lee Jae-myung and other accusations involving the group as soon as Kim arrives in the country. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which is investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal, says it has obtained sufficient evidence, hinting that it may soon summon Lee Jae-myung. On Tuesday Lee was interrogated by prosecutors in connection to the Seongnam FC scandal.

