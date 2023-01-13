N. KOREA SHOWS NO SIGNS OF RESUMING DIALOGUE News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. White house said North Korea is showing no signs of resuming dialogue, and forecast continued provocations. Regarding President Yoon's comment on seeking South Korea's own nuclear armament, the White House said they will continue to strengthen policies to deter aggression, and that President Joe Biden continues to remain focused on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said Seoul and Washington cooperated very closely on North Korea policies last year. However he added that many strategies designed to engage Pyongyang were ignored by the Kim Jong-un regime.



[Soundbite] Kurt Campbell(U.S. Nat’l Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator)



Kurt said North Korea appears to have zero interest in diplomacy with the U.S., South Korea and Japan, and is showing no signs of resuming dialogue even through China.



[Soundbite] Kurt Campbell(U.S. Nat’l Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator)



South Korean ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong says the North's economic turmoil should be watched closely, especially how the situation evolves within the hermit state.



[Soundbite] Cho Tae-yong(S. Korean ambassador to U.S.)



Regarding President Yoon's remarks on the possibility of South Korea acquiring its own nuclear weapons, the White House says President Biden's pledge on denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula is unchanged. It also made it clear that South Korea and the U.S. must aim for bolstering extended deterrence.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



With Pyongyang continuing its missile provocations while remaining silent on the proposition to hold a dialogue, trilateral cooperation on national security among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, and the importance of bolstering extended deterrence to respond to North Korea's threats are being repeatedly emphasized without much progress.

