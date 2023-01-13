MOUNTAIN GOAT POPULATION RESTORED News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Restoration projects for mountain goats, which are classified as an endangered species, first started in Mt. Woraksan in 2007. The project has now spread to Songnisan Mountain in Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The two areas stand in the center of the Baekdudaegan Range, and are regarded as pivotal points in expanding the population of mountain goats nationwide.



[Pkg]



Mountain goats, an endangered species, pass underneath a cliff rock in the snow. They also walk precariously along a high cliff. The project to restore the mountain goat population was launched on Mt. Woraksan in 2007. By 2014, 22 mountain goats were released into the wild and now their population reaches 105.



[Soundbite] Cho Du-haeng(Woraksan Nat’l Park Management Office) : "Woraksan Mountain has perfect conditions for mountain goats such as cliffs where they can hide. It offers an ideal habitat for them."



As they keep expanding their migration radius, goats from Mt. Woraksan can now be spotted even 40km away on Songnisan and Sobaeksan mountains as well.



[Soundbite] Sohn Jang-ik(Nat’l Park Research Institute) : "We have found that the goats have migrated to Songnisan and Sobaeksan mountains. They are moving to nearby areas around Woraksan Mountain."



With the species restoration project reaping positive results, a similar project is now underway on Mt. Songnisan as well. In 2015, 19 goats were released to the wild in this area. Now their population has grown to 38. Woraksan and Songnisan mountains, which are at the center of the Baekdudaegan Range, are regarded as pivotal points in expanding the population of mountain goats nationwide.



[Soundbite] Sohn Jang-ik(Nat’l Park Research Institute) : "The habitat of mountain goats could expand further southward to Songnisan, Deokyusan and even Jirisan mountains, at the southernmost tip of the Baekdudaegan Range."



With the habitat of mountain goats expanding further around the Baekdudaegan Range, expectations are running high for the restoration of the ecological network on the Korean Peninsula.

