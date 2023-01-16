UAE TO INVEST USD 30 BN IN S. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The United Arab Emirates decided to invest $30 billion in Korea during a summit held with President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently visiting the country. The two sides also signed MOUs in various sectors including the energy and defense industry. President Yoon plans to carry out his 'economic diplomacy' schedules today as well.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol is to attend the Korea-UAE business forum on Monday. This is an opportunity for some 100 Korean businesses accompanying the president to discuss their export and investment plans. The summit between President Yoon and UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan produced its first result.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "The two nations now must develop its bilateral relationship further with a new leadership."



Korea's presidential office announced that the UAE decided to invest 30 billion dollars in Korea during the summit. Investments will be made in energy, such as nuclear, hydrogen, and solar power, as well as defense industries.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwan-seop(Senior Pres. Secretary for State Affairs Planning) : "It’s expected to contribute to strengthening the global competitiveness of promising Korean businesses and developing our capital market."



The UAE president was quoted as saying that his investment decision was based on his faith in Korea that keeps its promise no matter what. Thirteen MOUs were also signed, which boost bilateral cooperation in nuclear power generation, energy and defense industries, and investment. The challenge now is carrying out the investment plans and the MOUs. A presidential office official projected smooth implementation, saying Mohammed personally promised these investments and showed expectations for bilateral cooperation. After the summit, Yoon visited the Akh Unit, Korean troops stationed in the UAE, to boost their morale.

