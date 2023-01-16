EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF DENIES DP CHAIR TIES News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Ssangbangwool chief Kim Seong-tae, who was caught at a golf course in Thailand, will be arriving in Seoul Tuesday morning. KBS held an exclusive interview with Kim, who is currently held custody at a temporary facility for illegal immigrants. He explained the reason why he decided to voluntarily head to Korea and allegations over how he's involved with main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung.



[Pkg]



After being placed under police custody, former Ssangbangwool chief Kim Seong-tae said he decided to return to Korea because of prosecutors' pressure on his family and company.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "The investigation and conditions of my family are getting worse. I want to return to Korea quickly and reveal the truth."



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "(What do you mean that conditions of your family is bad?) My younger brother is facing an arrest warrant. The husband of my younger sister is being detained in a Pattaya prison. My cousin, Yang Sun-gil, was arrested. My whole family has been devastated."



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "(Do you admit to the accusations against you?) I've done no damage to the company. I will explain everything to prosecutors. I will take responsibility if necessary."



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "(Do you partly admit to the charge of dereliction of duty?) There was no breach of duty. After the questioning, I will receive punishment if found guilty. I think I am innocent and it will be confirmed later."



For the first time he acknowledged the allegations that he gave a huge amount of money to a high-ranking North Korean official in 2018.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "There are many Korean businesses in Dandong and Shenyang. I didn't use the company's funds. I used my personal money. I wasted my money, not corporate funds. Inter-Korean ties were good during the Moon Jae-in administration. I never thought that it would get strained like this."



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "(Even if it was your money, it violates the foreign exchange control act.) I will accept the punishment for that."



The former Ssangbangwool Group chairman brushed off his relationships with Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "There is no occasion and reason to meet him. Why do I need to meet him? My life has been devastated like this because of Lee Jae-myung."



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "(Have you never had a phone call with him?) No, no."



He apologized for the pain and troubles he has caused to Ssangbangwool employees and the Korean people.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chair of Ssangbangwool) : "To the employees of Ssangbangwool I am really sorry for the pain I caused. It is my fault. This has happened due to what I did wrong."



Kim will arrive in Korea on Tuesday morning with prosecutorial investigators who are now in Bangkok.

