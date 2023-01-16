PROSECUTORS TO GRILL EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Just as you heard, Kim is denying most of the allegations surrounding him, but it's certain that his repatriation will be a turning point in investigations into the Ssangbangwool group. The prosecution plans on summoning Kim immediately after his arrival.



[Pkg]



A detention center for illegal migrants in Bangkok, Thailand. This is where former Ssangbangwool chairman Kim Seong-tae has been detained for six days now. He is to be taken to an airport on Monday afternoon by investigators dispatched from Korea by the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.



[Soundbite] (Immigration officer at airport (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Is there a designated entrance for foreign criminals traveling overseas?) They board planes along with other passengers."



Kim is to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning and will be subpoenaed by prosecutors right away. Prosecutors have been investigating various allegations involving Ssangbangwool Group for over eight months, but had no chance to interrogate Kim, the key figure. Now that he has been detained, the probe will likely gain pace. The probe will look at whether convertible bonds and attorney fees were paid on behalf of Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung. In 2018 and 2019 Ssangbangwool issued 20 billion won's worth of bonds that could be converted into stocks. The group later bought and sold them several times to raise slush funds. About 2.3 billion won of the sum was allegedly used to pay attorney fees for Lee, during his election law violation trial when he was Gyeonggi-do Province governor. A prosecution official said the probe will first focus on convertible bonds and other accusations prior to investigating the allegation related to the attorney fees. In 2021, Ssangbangwool executives sponsored Lee, while former Gyeonggi-do Province vice governor Lee Hwa-young has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from the group. However, no direct link has been found between the DP chief and Kim.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party (Jan. 13)) : "I have never met a man named Kim Seong-tae. I don’t know why he would have paid my attorney fees and who received them. They should rather catch that person. It’s really baffling."



Prosecutors will be looking at how the money from convertible bonds was used. But the firm's financial manager, identified by his surname Kim, is currently detained in Thailand and refusing to be repatriated to Korea. He is also Kim Seong-tae's brother-in-law. Prosecutors are reportedly using diplomatic channels to convince the financial manager to return to Korea voluntarily.

