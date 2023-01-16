기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and Japan have held director-level talks on the issue of compensating the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in Tokyo. Seo Min-jeong, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Japanese foreign ministry this morning. It is expected the meeting focused on Tokyo's responses to Seoul's idea of using a South Korea-based public foundation to pay the compensation for Korean forced labor victims who won lawsuits against two Japanese firms in 2018.
South Korea and Japan have held director-level talks on the issue of compensating the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in Tokyo. Seo Min-jeong, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Japanese foreign ministry this morning. It is expected the meeting focused on Tokyo's responses to Seoul's idea of using a South Korea-based public foundation to pay the compensation for Korean forced labor victims who won lawsuits against two Japanese firms in 2018.
- KOREA, JAPAN DISCUSS WARTIME FORCED LABOR
-
- 입력 2023-01-16 15:06:59
- 수정2023-01-16 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and Japan have held director-level talks on the issue of compensating the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in Tokyo. Seo Min-jeong, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Japanese foreign ministry this morning. It is expected the meeting focused on Tokyo's responses to Seoul's idea of using a South Korea-based public foundation to pay the compensation for Korean forced labor victims who won lawsuits against two Japanese firms in 2018.
South Korea and Japan have held director-level talks on the issue of compensating the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in Tokyo. Seo Min-jeong, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Japanese foreign ministry this morning. It is expected the meeting focused on Tokyo's responses to Seoul's idea of using a South Korea-based public foundation to pay the compensation for Korean forced labor victims who won lawsuits against two Japanese firms in 2018.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음