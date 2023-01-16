KOREA, JAPAN DISCUSS WARTIME FORCED LABOR News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and Japan have held director-level talks on the issue of compensating the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in Tokyo. Seo Min-jeong, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, at the Japanese foreign ministry this morning. It is expected the meeting focused on Tokyo's responses to Seoul's idea of using a South Korea-based public foundation to pay the compensation for Korean forced labor victims who won lawsuits against two Japanese firms in 2018.

