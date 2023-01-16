ROK-US HOLD ADVANCED BRIGADES JOINT DRILL News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A joint military drill between South Korea's Tiger Demonstration Brigade and the U.S. Stryker Brigade has been held for the first time. But what's noticible was the utilization of cutting-edge technology such as AI and dronebots. Drones are further expected to perform recon operations and transport supplies instead of humans.



[Pkg]



The ROK-US combined forces embark on regaining an encampment invaded by the enemy. A combat vehicle from the U.S. Stryker Brigade Combat Team paves the way. An Army recon drone flies to enemy camp to inspect the situation. As soon as the green light is given, the combined forces' combat vehicles dash forward. This is a joint military drill of South Korea's Tiger Demonstration Brigade and the U.S. Stryker Brigade. Launched in June 2022, the TIGER Brigade is the Army's demonstration brigade set up to test cutting-edge weapons systems such as AI and dronebots to prepare for future warfares. The Army aims to expand the use of unmanned technology in the future so drones can perform recon operations and transport supplies instead of humans. The U.S. Stryker Brigade was deployed as a rotational force in November 2022 to replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. The Strykers are lauded for their superb mobility and design optimized for the Korean topography. It's the first joint field exercise conducted by the South Korean Army's cutting-edge brigade and America's new capabilities amid North Korea's intensifying provocations.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-yong(Army TIGER Demonstration Brigade) : "We have found that we ensure the survival of our forces, identify the enemy faster and strike our targets more accurately."



The South Korean Army plans to switch all combat teams to TIGER brigades by 2040.

