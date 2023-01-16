TWO KOREANS ABOARD CRASHED PLANE IN NEPAL News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A passenger flight carrying 72 passengers and flight attendants crashed in Nepal. Two Korean nationals were found to be on board prompting Seoul's foreign ministry to dispatch officials from the local embassy. So far, at least 68 people are known to be dead.



[Pkg]



The plane is shattered to pieces, almost unrecognizable. It was flying from the Nepali capital Kathmandu to Pokhara in the western region Sunday morning when it crashed near Pokhara Airport. At least 68 out of 72 people on board have been reportedly killed. No survivors have been found yet.



[Soundbite] (Nepali Eyewitness) : "There was a big flash, which scared me."



Footage uploaded on social media shows the aircraft rolling on its side right before it went down, followed by a big blast. There were 15 foreigners among the passengers, including two Koreans. Seoul's foreign ministry has set up a countermeasures headquarters for overseas Koreans and has sent officials from the local embassy. Families of the passengers filled the hospital and the airport.



[Soundbite] (Nepali Police Officer) : "We are trying to quickly retrieve the bodies, identify them and hand them over to their families."



Pokhara is a famous tourist city and the gateway to the Himalayan mountains. It is popular among Korean tourists. But the region is notorious for its mountainous terrain and rapidly changing weather conditions, which make for risky takeoffs and landings. The Nepalese government has resumed search and rescue operations. The Korean government has asked for a swift search and recovery operation. Nepal is prone to aircraft crashes. Reuters reports that nearly 350 people have been killed in airplane and helicopter accidents since the year 2000.

