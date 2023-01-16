EV TAXIS CLAIM SUDDEN ACCELERATION News Today 입력 2023.01.16 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.16 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Sudden acceleration cases among cars have always stood in the center of disputes when accidents occur. In particular, with the recent increase of EV taxis, more and more drivers are claiming that sudden accelerations were the cause of their accidents.



[Pkg]



A taxi, racing down an alley, crashes into a building. People try to put out the fire engulfing the vehicle with fire extinguishers but the driver in his 70s died at the scene. The taxi was estimated to have been travelling at around 90 kilometers per hour, but the National Forensic Service did not rule it a sudden unintended acceleration case after analyzing the vehicle's event data recorder. Earlier this month, an electric taxi crashed into a store in downtown Daejeon, injuring its passenger. The police is investigating the accident as a possible sudden acceleration case, based on the nearby CCTV footage and the driver's testimony that the brake didn't work.



[Soundbite] Han Moon-chul(Attorney Specializing in car accidents) : "I get many cases of EVs suspected of sudden unintended acceleration. A lot of them have to do with electric taxis."



Hwang Jung-ha, who has been a taxi driver for some 20 years, claims his cab took off on its own while he was waiting for a passenger at a taxi stop in Daejeon. His dash cam shows how the vehicle ran red lights and raced one kilometer through the city for around 50 seconds before crashing into a center divider. The taxi's speedometer went up to nearly 130 kilometers per hour. But the car manufacturer did not recognize the accident as a sudden acceleration, claiming that the taxi's brake system was not operated based on the event data recorder.



[Soundbite] Hwang Jung-ha(Electric Taxi Driver) : "I’ve been driving a cab for 22 years. I hate to think that I didn’t step on the brake. It’s scary even now."



The sudden acceleration controversy that started among internal combustion engine vehicles has now spread to electric taxis.

EV TAXIS CLAIM SUDDEN ACCELERATION

입력 2023-01-16 15:07:00 수정 2023-01-16 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Sudden acceleration cases among cars have always stood in the center of disputes when accidents occur. In particular, with the recent increase of EV taxis, more and more drivers are claiming that sudden accelerations were the cause of their accidents.



[Pkg]



A taxi, racing down an alley, crashes into a building. People try to put out the fire engulfing the vehicle with fire extinguishers but the driver in his 70s died at the scene. The taxi was estimated to have been travelling at around 90 kilometers per hour, but the National Forensic Service did not rule it a sudden unintended acceleration case after analyzing the vehicle's event data recorder. Earlier this month, an electric taxi crashed into a store in downtown Daejeon, injuring its passenger. The police is investigating the accident as a possible sudden acceleration case, based on the nearby CCTV footage and the driver's testimony that the brake didn't work.



[Soundbite] Han Moon-chul(Attorney Specializing in car accidents) : "I get many cases of EVs suspected of sudden unintended acceleration. A lot of them have to do with electric taxis."



Hwang Jung-ha, who has been a taxi driver for some 20 years, claims his cab took off on its own while he was waiting for a passenger at a taxi stop in Daejeon. His dash cam shows how the vehicle ran red lights and raced one kilometer through the city for around 50 seconds before crashing into a center divider. The taxi's speedometer went up to nearly 130 kilometers per hour. But the car manufacturer did not recognize the accident as a sudden acceleration, claiming that the taxi's brake system was not operated based on the event data recorder.



[Soundbite] Hwang Jung-ha(Electric Taxi Driver) : "I’ve been driving a cab for 22 years. I hate to think that I didn’t step on the brake. It’s scary even now."



The sudden acceleration controversy that started among internal combustion engine vehicles has now spread to electric taxis.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

