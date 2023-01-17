EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF RETURNS HOME News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Ssangbangwool group chair Kim Seong-tae, who stands in the middle of allegations surrounding the group, has arrived in Korea early Tuesday morning from Bangkok. The prosecution immediately started to question him. This comes in 8 months since his escape.



[Pkg]



The fugitive former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae, has returned to South Korea and was immediately transported to the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, where he is being questioned. The warrant on his apprehension is valid for 48 hours and so prosecutors are expected to extensively grill him through late evening. A formal arrest warrant is expected to be requested on Wednesday. Tuesday's questioning is expected to focus on areas where the investigation has so far made progress, including allegations that he issued convertible bonds to create slush funds. Other allegations include illegal cash transfer to North Korea and payment of Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy. Kim was apprehended as soon as he boarded an Asiana Airlines flight from Bangkok earlier Tuesday. Before boarding and after his arrival at Incheon International Airport, a large crowd of press gathered and asked him about the various allegations, such as embezzlement. Kim only said that he will sincerely respond to questioning. But he flatly denied allegations involving the DP chair, saying he does not even know Lee's number.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-tae(Former chief of Ssangbangwool Group) : "I never called Lee or anything. Everything is my fault. I will sincerely respond to questioning and give an explanation."



Depending on Kim's investigation, it's possible that Lee could be summoned once again by prosecutors.

