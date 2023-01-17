기사 본문 영역

DP DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE
입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.
