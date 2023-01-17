DP DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.

DP DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE

입력 2023-01-17 15:03:03 수정 2023-01-17 16:45:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.