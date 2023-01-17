기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.
The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.
- DP DEMANDS IMPARTIAL PROBE
-
- 입력 2023-01-17 15:03:03
- 수정2023-01-17 16:45:15
[Anchor Lead]
The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.
The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party made a protest visit to the Supreme Prosecutors Office and demanded an investigation into alleged stock price manipulation at Deutsch Motors involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. They argued that prosecutors were biased in their investigations as they turn a blind eye to Kim's case while zeroing in on DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Regarding the notice of summons Lee received in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal investigation, the DP claimed the prosecution was completely making up allegations.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음