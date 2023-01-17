TALKS ON WARTIME FORCED LABOR CONTINUE News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite extreme backlash from victims after the government officially presented a plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, foreign ministry officials from South Korea and Japan have quickly launched diplomatic negotiations. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed expectations for Korea's solution, stressing restoration of bilateral relations.



[Pkg]



Officials from the foreign ministries of South Korea and Japan held talks four days after Seoul announced its solution on how to compensate victims of Japanese wartime forced labor. The negotiations were launched quickly amid backlash over what critics say is the government's plan to exempt Japan's liability.



[Soundbite] Seo Min-jeong(Foreign Ministry Asia-Pacific affairs bureau) : "We delivered the outcome of the open forum on wartime forced labor held on Jan. 12 and opinions on the matter in Korea."



Seoul's foreign ministry reportedly said it cannot announce its decision unless Tokyo guarantees a sincere reciprocal measure. However, a ministry official added that once a solution to the forced labor issue is announced, Japan will likely lift its export restrictions on Korea and shuttle diplomacy between the two nations may resume. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also expressed expectations for Korea's solution before and after a U.S.-Japan summit.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister (Jan. 14, local time)) : "Foreign ministry officials are working on the agreement that was reached between the leaders of Japan and S. Korea last year. I hope those efforts will continue."



Tokyo is reportedly considering inviting President Yoon to a G7 summit in Hiroshima slated for May if the issue of forced labor is resolved. Japanese media reports that Kishida, who has been trying to bolster the alliance with South Korea and the U.S., is being more proactive because he believes he can solve pending issues with Yoon. Finding a solution may be challenging as the Yoon government is receiving criticism at home for gaining nothing from Japan despite continuous talks. Critics in Japan say Tokyo should not respond to Korea's demand for a sincere reciprocal measure.

