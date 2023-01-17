GANGWON REGIONS GRAPPLING WITH HEAVY SNOW News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With heavy snowfalls taking over the nation, some regions in Gangwon-do Province saw over 60 centimeters of snow, and considerable damage was caused with livestock sheds and green houses collapsing. Residents took part in restoration efforts to prevent roads from being blocked.



[Pkg]



Blanketed in a thick layer of snow, mountainous areas in Gangwon-do Province have turned into a winter wonderland. It is nearly impossible to discern where fields and roads begin or end. As a result, this mountain village of four to five families has been virtually isolated. When snow stopped, heavy equipment was mobilized in an emergency move to clear the roads and remove piles of snow. An elderly couple is struggling to clear the snow in the yard with a shovel. While they work on removing the snow, another pile stacks up as high as the height of a person. As the east coast and mountainous regions in Gangwon-do Province were hit by heavy snowfall of over 60 centimeters, about 390 snow plow devices were mobilized in the province. With pathways blocked by snow, residents have to put up with inconveniences. A villager and his pet welcome an ambulance, which has just arrived despite the snow-blocked road. The ambulance has to go back the long way to transport an elderly patient with an injured wrist. Considerable damage has been caused by the heavy snow that continued for three days. Green houses in the snowy field collapsed, revealing their frames. Some trees are seen bent or fallen. A livestock shed collapsed under the weight of snow. However, the heavy snow has helped ease a prolonged winter drought in the Yeongdong region. When reservoirs are refilled with water and the snow melts in the fields, the dry soil will likely regain vitality even if it's to alleviate the situation by just a little bit.

