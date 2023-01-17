TALKS ON LIFTING INDOOR MASK RULE BEGIN News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An expert panel meeting has been held today to discuss lifting the indoor mask mandate rule, which was put in place for almost 3 years. The lifting of the rule may come after the Lunar New Year Holiday. However, health authorities are calling on those older than 60 to receive modified vaccines, saying that lifting the measure may expose those with weaker immune systems to infection.



[Pkg]



South Korea posted a 91-day low in daily COVID-19 infections on Monday. Health authorities believe that the nation has passed the peak of the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "The pandemic has passed its peak and started slowing down this winter."



The weekly number of seriously ill patients and deaths has also dropped week-on-week. About 40 percent of hospital beds for critically ill patients are occupied. Vaccination rates at high-risk facilities are higher than 60 percent. This means the government's criteria for lifting the indoor mask mandate have mostly been met. The government is discussing when to remove the mask mandate, starting with an expert panel meeting. The lifting of the rule may come after the Lunar New Year Holiday.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat'l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "It would be good if we can lift the mandate before the Lunar New Year Holiday. But we still believe it's more important to protect as many people as possible."



If the rule is lifted, it may expose elderly people with weaker immune systems to infection. Officials are calling on them to get vaccinated and take protective measures in advance. Among those older than 65, over 40 percent have received modified vaccines. But the rate drops to 19 percent among those aged between 60 and 64.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "Over 60s have weakened immunity, which is not strong enough to fight the virus. They also have underlying immunity-related ailments, such as diabetes as well as cardiovascular and brain diseases. So the risk of critical illness and even death becomes higher."



Health authorities are asking high-risk groups to actively get vaccinated, warning that 40 percent of the group can develop serious illnesses if they are infected with COVID-19.

