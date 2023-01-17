PORTION OF SELF-EMPLOYED VARY BY REGION News Today 입력 2023.01.17 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Data shows that last year, Jeollanam-do Province had the largest portion of self-employed people out of the total employed population while the city of Ulsan had the smallest share. According to Statistics Korea, self-employed people in the country numbered over 5.6 million in 2022, accounting for 20.1% of the total number of people with jobs. By region, Jeollanam-do had the largest portion of people running their own business at 31.2%. Ulsan, with the smallest share of 13.8%, is home to many factories run by conglomerate firms. Sejong, where many government agencies are located, had the second smallest share at 15.7%.

