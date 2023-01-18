EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF GRILLED FOR 13 HOURS News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae, who was extradited to Korea after being detained in Thailand, was questioned by the prosecution for more than 13 hours immediately upon his arrival. A court warrant to formally arrest him will likely be requested Wednesday.



[Pkg]



On Tuesday, Ex-Ssangbangwool Group Chairman Kim Seong-tae was questioned by prosecutors through Wednesday midnight. He was grilled for 13 hours after he was taken to the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office immediately upon arriving in the country. Questioning focused on embezzlement and breach of trust charges as indicated on the initial warrant for his apprehension. Kim reportedly did not remain silent or refused to speak, and responded to the investigation. Prosecutors suspect that Kim issued 20 billion won worth of convertible bonds of Ssangbangwool on two occasions back in 2018 and 2019 as a way to create slush funds. They believe this money is the source of Kim's alleged payment of Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung's legal fees by proxy and illegal cash transfer allegedly made to North Korea. Kim's ten-member defense team is led by lawyer Yoo Jae-man. Speaking to the press as he returned to South Korea, Kim earlier said he would sincerely respond to questioning but denied the host of allegations he was facing including embezzlement. Regarding the accusation involving the DP chair, Kim said he never spoke on the phone with Lee and he doesn't even know his number. Prosecutors have summoned him again and resumed questioning Wednesday morning. As they cannot detain Kim for more than 48 hours, a court warrant to formally arrest him will likely be requested some time Wednesday.

