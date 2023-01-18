IRAN REACTS TO YOON’S REMARKS IN UAE News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon's comment while visiting the South Korean Akh unit in the UAE is stirring diplomatic controversy. He said the UAE’s enemy and biggest threat is Iran, while South Korea's enemy is North Korea. Iran's Foreign Ministry immediately reacted to Yoon's remarks, and demanded an explanation by the South Korean government, saying that they're "seriously looking into the matter". South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the comment was made to encourage Korean servicemen, and that they delivered Seoul's stance of its unchanged commitment to improve relations with Iran.



[Pkg]



During his state visit to the UAE, President Yoon Suk Yeol stopped by the South Korean Akh unit stationed in the Middle Eastern nation. Calling Korea and the UAE "brother nations," Yoon said this.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President (Jan. 15)) : "The security of a brother nation is our security. The UAE’s enemy and biggest threat is Iran, while our enemy is North Korea."



Iran immediately reacted to Yoon's remarks. It said the president is unaware of Iran's friendly ties and positive developments with Persian Gulf states, including the UAE. Describing Yoon's remarks as "unwarranted diplomatically," Iran said it is awaiting an explanation from South Korea. As signs of a diplomatic rift with Iran appeared, South Korea's foreign ministry rushed to quell the controversy by saying Yoon's remarks were intended to encourage the Korean servicemen. The ministry says it has delivered Seoul's stance to Tehran via diplomatic channels that its commitment to improving relations with Iran remains unchanged.



[Soundbite] Lim Su-seok(Foreign Ministry Spokesperson) : "Our president did not mention relations with Iran. We believe Iran is well aware of what our president's remarks mean."



The controversy is brewing up in the National Assembly as well.



[Soundbite] Cho Jeong-sik(Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee (DP)) : "He made shocking remarks yet again. They are of zero help to Korea's nat’l security and interests."



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee (PPP)) : "The people of the UAE view Iran as their biggest threat and perceive it with hostility."



A senior presidential official accompanying the president on his tour said Yoon's remarks were intended to raise the soldiers' awareness of the grave security situation facing the UAE and encourage them to do their best.

