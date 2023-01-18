기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for saying that the United Arab Emirates' enemy is Iran and called it a diplomatic disaster. DP leader Lee Jae-myung said today at the party's supreme members' meeting that a diplomatic disaster occurred again during the presidential overseas trip and blasted the president for making a hostile comment against Iran out of the blue, embarrassing the UAE and provoking Iran. Lee added that a bad relationship with Iran could put Koreans in Iran and Korean ships at risk and that he was disappointed at the president's inability to make such basic judgment.
- DP CHAIR CRITICIZES YOON’S REMARKS ON IRAN
