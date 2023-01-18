DP CHAIR CRITICIZES YOON’S REMARKS ON IRAN News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for saying that the United Arab Emirates' enemy is Iran and called it a diplomatic disaster. DP leader Lee Jae-myung said today at the party's supreme members' meeting that a diplomatic disaster occurred again during the presidential overseas trip and blasted the president for making a hostile comment against Iran out of the blue, embarrassing the UAE and provoking Iran. Lee added that a bad relationship with Iran could put Koreans in Iran and Korean ships at risk and that he was disappointed at the president's inability to make such basic judgment.

DP CHAIR CRITICIZES YOON'S REMARKS ON IRAN

입력 2023-01-18 15:05:17 수정 2023-01-18 16:45:05 News Today

