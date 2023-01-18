ITAEWON TRAGEDY PROBE ENDS News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly's parliamentary probe into the Itaewon tragedy wrapped up its 55-day investigation. However, rival parties couldn't narrow down their differences on various matters including holding Interior Minister Lee Sang-min accountable. This led to the opposition party unilaterally passing the final report.



[Pkg]



The ruling and opposition parties, which clashed throughout the investigation, never narrowed their differences. When the opposition camp maintained that the final report should include Interior Minister Lee Sang-min's dismissal, the ruling party refused to adopt such a report.



[Soundbite] Jun Joo-hyae(Special Investigation Committee (PPP)) : "They intended to oust Minister Lee Sang-min and put all the blame on the Yoon administration."



[Soundbite] Yong Hye-in(Special Investigation Committee (Basic Income Party)) : "Their goal was to protect Lee Sang-min. I want to ask them if they rejoined the investigation just to defend Minister Lee."



Another key issue was whether to report Minister Lee for changing his testimony during the investigation.



[Soundbite] Cho Eung-cheon(Special Investigation Committee (DP)) : "The authority of the Nat’l Assembly will be seriously harmed when we don't report him for perjury."



[Soundbite] Park Hyeung-soo(Special Investigation Committee (PPP)) : "It's not right to call it perjury based on his first incomplete memory."



One member of the ruling bloc was criticized by the grieving families when he claimed that the opposition's demand was a one-sided argument and compared it to the allegation of high-ranking government officials' drinking party.



[Soundbite] Jo Mi-eun(Itaewon tragedy victim's family) : "Adopting the report has nothing to do with the drinking party."



The final report was passed unilaterally by the opposition party after all the ruling party members left the meeting. Included in the report were demands for Minister Lee's dismissal, apology from President Yoon and the establishment of an independent investigative organization. The opposition party also agreed to report eight officials, including Minister Lee and State Affairs Monitoring Secretary Han Oh-seop, for perjury.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, Parliamentary Probe Committee) : "I want to apologize as chair of the special investigative committee for concluding the investigation before the grieving families' pain has been healed."



The 55-day-long parliamentary investigation of the government came to an end. The victims' families said some members of the ruling party tried to politicize the disaster until the end and repeatedly urged an independent investigative body be established.

입력 2023-01-18 15:05:17 수정 2023-01-18 16:45:05 News Today

