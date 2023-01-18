PROSECUTION SEARCHES SEOUL POLICE AGENCY News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution, currently conducting additional investigation into the Halloween Day disaster in Itaewon, raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office carried out search and seizure on the SMPA, including SMPA Commissioner Kim Kwang-ho's office, for the manslaughter on the job allegation. Earlier, the National Police Agency's special investigative headquarters had booked Commissioner Kim without detention on the manslaughter charge. As the top law enforcement officer in Seoul, Kim is accused of not responding properly to the accident, thereby causing greater damage.

