MASK RULE ADJUSTMENT TO BE DECIDED FRIDAY News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Indoor mask wearing may become a 'recommendation' instead of being 'mandatory' from as early as late January. A meeting of expert panels was held yesterday to discuss the lifting of one of the last remaining COVID-19 prevention measures in place. The government is expected to announce changes to the mask rule on the 20th.



[Pkg]



During a meeting of experts held to discuss when to lift the indoor mask mandate, the head of the country's advisory committee on infectious diseases Jung Ki-seok said three of the four criteria have been satisfied. New COVID-19 cases continue to drop, critical cases and deaths are also down from last week and hospital bed occupancy remains at a stable rate. The one other indicator that remains unfulfilled is the booster vaccination rate among seniors which remains in the 30% range. Jung noted the COVID-19 situation in China, possible new variants and increased movement during the Lunar New Year holiday are possible risk factors. But health authorities believe the surge in China has passed its peak and its impact in Korea is limited.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head of Advisory Committee on Infectious Diseases (CBS Radio)) : "I believe sufficient conditions have been met to lift the mask rule in about two weeks time if external conditions allow."



Based on the committee's recommendation, the government is expected to announce changes to the mask rule on Friday. It's likely that the mandate may be lifted as early as January 30. Even if the rule is eased, people will still be advised to keep masks on indoors for the time being. The mandate however will remain for public transport, hospitals and high-risk facilities. The COVID-19 crisis level or its infectious disease grade must be lowered in order for the mask rule to be completely lifted for all areas without exception.

