기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Fifteen more foreigners from China entering Korea through Incheon International Airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced yesterday that 352 out of 1,914 arrivals from China underwent PCR tests at the airport screening center and fifteen of them were tested positive, registering a positive rate of 4.3% for January 17th alone.
Fifteen more foreigners from China entering Korea through Incheon International Airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced yesterday that 352 out of 1,914 arrivals from China underwent PCR tests at the airport screening center and fifteen of them were tested positive, registering a positive rate of 4.3% for January 17th alone.
- MORE VISITORS FROM CHINA TEST POSITIVE
-
- 입력 2023-01-18 15:05:17
- 수정2023-01-18 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
Fifteen more foreigners from China entering Korea through Incheon International Airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced yesterday that 352 out of 1,914 arrivals from China underwent PCR tests at the airport screening center and fifteen of them were tested positive, registering a positive rate of 4.3% for January 17th alone.
Fifteen more foreigners from China entering Korea through Incheon International Airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced yesterday that 352 out of 1,914 arrivals from China underwent PCR tests at the airport screening center and fifteen of them were tested positive, registering a positive rate of 4.3% for January 17th alone.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음