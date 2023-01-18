MORE VISITORS FROM CHINA TEST POSITIVE News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Fifteen more foreigners from China entering Korea through Incheon International Airport have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced yesterday that 352 out of 1,914 arrivals from China underwent PCR tests at the airport screening center and fifteen of them were tested positive, registering a positive rate of 4.3% for January 17th alone.

