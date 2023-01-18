HEAVIER LUNAR NEW YEAR TRAFFIC EXPECTED News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



More than 26.4 million people are expected to travel during South Korea's largest holiday, Seol, as there are no social distancing measures in place. As the holiday is quite short for this year, outbound traffic is expected to be heavier.



[Pkg]



Many people are determined to visit their hometowns during the upcoming lunar New Year holiday, although it's going to last just four days.



[Soundbite] Choi Yeo-eun(Incheon resident) : "I want to go see my loved ones. Some of the relatives I didn't get to see last year are also coming."



The Korea Transport Institute expects some 26.4 million people to travel during the holiday period. That's 5.3 million per day on average and over 20 percent more than last year. Nine out of ten plan to drive. Exodus traffic is predicted to be the heaviest on the morning of Jan. 21, the eve of Lunar New Year's Day. The expected travel time from toll gate to toll gate is five hours from Seoul to Daejeon, eight hours 40 minutes to Busan, and seven hours 40 minutes to Gwangju. The inbound traffic is forecast to be the heaviest on the afternoon of Jan. 23, the day after the holiday. The expected travel time is four hours 15 minutes from Daejeon to Seoul, eight hours 15 minutes from Busan, and six hours 35 minutes from Gwangju. Just like last year's Chuseok holiday, highways will be toll-free.



[Soundbite] Kim Hae(Korea Expressway Corporation) : "All highways will be toll-free from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24."



Driving on road shoulders will be temporarily permitted in 13 sections of seven highways including Gyeongbu Expressway. Lanes designated for buses will be operated four hours longer than usual, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. of the following day. More than 200 additional express buses will be deployed during the holiday period. Trains, flights and passenger ferries will also be expanded. Signboards will be installed on roads prone to freezing. High-speed trains will run at lower speed when there is more than 7cm of snowfall. Operation of city buses and subway trains in the capital region will be extended on Jan. 22 and 23. Temporary COVID-19 screening stations will be set up at six highway resting areas including one in Anseong.

