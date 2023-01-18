‘GIVING FRIDGE’ COMES BACK AFTER 3 YEARS News Today 입력 2023.01.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.01.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The 'giving fridge' campaign where residents voluntarily lend out a helping hand to those in needy, has resumed in 3 years ever since it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid high-inflation, support has never felt so warm for the socially vulnerable. Today, we take you to one of the giving fridge sites in Daejeon that's spreading warmth amid the cold winter.



[Pkg]



People take out what they need from this "giving fridge" just as they would shop at a supermarket. It is a fridge for sharing where anyone in need can freely take fresh produce and processed foods donated by others.



[Soundbite] (Patron of ‘giving fridge’) : "Poor folks can't afford to buy. But when I come here, it's free and the workers even offer me more."



This giving fridge, a heartwarming practice among neighbors, has made a comeback after three years of pandemic-induced suspension. These fridges are installed at 11 administrative welfare centers in the Dong-gu district of Daejeon City. They are run by community groups and sponsored by local firms. But individual donors are also increasing following news of the resumed operation.



[Soundbite] Kim Myeong-sun(Hongdo-dong resident) : "The elders love freshly made kimchi. It's tough if I make kimchi alone at home but it's not hard at all when I work here."



As the fridges are filled up through voluntary donations, they are free of the typical criticism associated with one-sided welfare benefits. There is also less burden and pressure for those making use of the fridge supplies.



[Soundbite] Park Hee-jo(Dong-gu Dist. Office Chief, Daejeon) : "There's no pressure on either side. It's a new model for a welfare system. Our district was the start but hopefully it can spread to other areas."



This modern day communal village barn is helping those in need by delivering food, meals and a warm heart.

