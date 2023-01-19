ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR KIM SEONG-TAE News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An arrest warrant was sought for ex-Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae by the prosecution early this morning. Kim also expressed his intent to give up a court review on his warrant scheduled for Thursday. Investigations into allegations that he paid for main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's attorney fees will likely gain speed.



[Pkg]



An arrest warrant was sought for ex-Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae, who was repatriated to Korea after eight months on the run. Early this morning, the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Kim on the charges of breach of trust, embezzlement, capital market and foreign exchange management law violations, and bribery. An arrest warrant was also requested for current Ssangbangwool chair Yang Seon-gil who allegedly embezzled from the company in collaboration with Kim. The former Ssangbangwool chair said that he would faithfully answer all questions and give up a court review on his warrant scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today. His arrest will probably be determined Thursday evening or early Friday morning. A warrant is very likely to be issued, given that he had been on the run overseas for an extended period. Once Kim is arrested, the prosecution has up to twenty days to investigate him until his indictment. The prosecution is projected to grill him almost every day during this investigation window. Kim's representatives admitted that he had partially violated the notification procedure, but claimed that convertible bonds were issued to set up a management fund, and not to create a slush fund. The prosecution believes Kim to have embezzled about ten billion won and misappropriated more than 400 billion won. The prosecution's lead is that tracing where this money went would shed light on the allegations of sending money to North Korea and paying attorneys' fee for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT FOR KIM SEONG-TAE

입력 2023-01-19 15:06:29 수정 2023-01-19 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An arrest warrant was sought for ex-Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae by the prosecution early this morning. Kim also expressed his intent to give up a court review on his warrant scheduled for Thursday. Investigations into allegations that he paid for main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's attorney fees will likely gain speed.



[Pkg]



An arrest warrant was sought for ex-Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae, who was repatriated to Korea after eight months on the run. Early this morning, the prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Kim on the charges of breach of trust, embezzlement, capital market and foreign exchange management law violations, and bribery. An arrest warrant was also requested for current Ssangbangwool chair Yang Seon-gil who allegedly embezzled from the company in collaboration with Kim. The former Ssangbangwool chair said that he would faithfully answer all questions and give up a court review on his warrant scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today. His arrest will probably be determined Thursday evening or early Friday morning. A warrant is very likely to be issued, given that he had been on the run overseas for an extended period. Once Kim is arrested, the prosecution has up to twenty days to investigate him until his indictment. The prosecution is projected to grill him almost every day during this investigation window. Kim's representatives admitted that he had partially violated the notification procedure, but claimed that convertible bonds were issued to set up a management fund, and not to create a slush fund. The prosecution believes Kim to have embezzled about ten billion won and misappropriated more than 400 billion won. The prosecution's lead is that tracing where this money went would shed light on the allegations of sending money to North Korea and paying attorneys' fee for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

