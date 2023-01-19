DP CHAIR DENIES ATTORNEY PAYMENT BY PROXY News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



DP leader Lee Jae-myung made an appearance at KBS News 9 Wednesday night and said the prosecutors' accusations that he had someone else pay his attorney fees is a "modern-day witch hunt" and that it would be "insane" if he is prosecuted for this. He also expressed his intent to not step down from his post, saying that taking challenges head-on is his special skill when it comes to prosecutors' investigations.



[Pkg]



DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung gave his first media interview since taking his post. He called the prosecutors' brazen accusation that he had someone else pay his attorney fees a "modern-day witch hunt.“



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "If they prosecute me for this, that would be insane. I make sure to pay my attorneys personally, which costs a lot. You could buy a home with that money."



Lee repeatedly said he had never personally met former Ssangbangwool Group chief Kim Seong-tae, who has been repatriated to Korea recently. He added someone might have transferred his phone call to him to show off their personal connection with Lee. However, he does not remember speaking to Kim on the phone. Regarding his decision to appear at a prosecutors' office for questioning in relation to the Daejang-dong land development scandal, the opposition leader said taking challenges head-on is his special skill and there is no reason to avoid that. When asked about his party's attempts to make him "bulletproof" from being suspended from his post when prosecuted, Lee insinuated that he's determined to remain at his post and respond on behalf of his party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "It's an attack on an individual as well as on the party and its leader."



Regarding the speculation that he is walking back his previous stance on abolishing lawmakers' privilege of immunity from arrest, Lee said the situation is regressing and changing drastically, hinting that giving it up would be difficult. Lee attributed the slow progress in legislation despite the opposition party's parliamentary majority to the challenges of convincing the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which is headed by a ruling party lawmaker.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The judiciary committee is a barrier for us. They refuse to hold meetings and all the pending bills are stuck in the committee."



When asked about the president's refusal to have talks with the opposition party and its leader, the DP chief said, "Politics is for the people, and it's the people who will decide what's right and wrong."

입력 2023-01-19 15:06:30 수정 2023-01-19 16:45:04 News Today

