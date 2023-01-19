DP CHAIR TO APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING ON JAN. 28 News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The chief of the Democratic Party says he will appear at the prosecutors' office for questioning next week in relation with the Daejang-dong development scandal. The main opposition leader told reporters on Wednesday that some political prosecutors abuse their authority to pursue personal interest by fabricating false charges and cover real crimes. He added the people are watching them and history will judge them. Lee said he will accept the prosecutors' summons, although he is innocent. He added he will appear on next Saturday, as he has to fulfill duties as the chief of his party during weekdays.

DP CHAIR TO APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING ON JAN. 28

입력 2023-01-19 15:06:30 수정 2023-01-19 16:45:04 News Today

