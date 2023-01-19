YOON COURTS GLOBAL BUSINESSES AT DAVOS News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon met with chief executive officers of major conglomerates overseas during the World Economic Forum currently held in Davos, and encouraged them to invest in Korea. In fact, Denmark's Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, reported a 300 million dollar investment in Korea under Yoon's attendance.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "I'm very pleased to meet you."



The South Korean president is meeting with the chief executive officers of fifteen top global businesses, including IT giants Intel, Qualcomm, and IBM, and financial groups such as Mubadala and Blackstone. The leaders of Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and three other Korean flagship businesses attended the meeting as well. Here, President Yoon referred to himself as Korea's number one salesman and asked the attendees to invest in Korea. He also hinted at deregulation, saying that the Korean systems can be changed to follow international standards if the country receives large overseas investments.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "The Korean market will stay open and so will my office. I ask you to visit me any time."



In fact, there was fruitful outcome at Davos as we received news of a specific investment. Denmark's Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, reported a 300 million dollar investment in Korea. The Danish sustainable energy firm plans to build a turbine parts plant in Korea. The Office of the President said that this investment plan demonstrates that Korea is recognized as a global investment hub. Later, an event dubbed Korea Night was held to promote Korea to the world's economic and political leaders at the Davos Forum. There, efforts to land the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan continued. President Yoon is slated to give a special address today and propose cooperation and solidarity to strengthen the supply chains and convert to clean energy. It will be followed by a visit to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich before concluding his overseas trip.

입력 2023-01-19 15:06:30

