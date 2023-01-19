KCTU HQ RAIDED ON SPY ALLEGATIONS News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The national intelligence service and the police raided the headquarters of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions as part of an investigation into whether a senior official of the union took part in activities involving a North Korea-linked underground organization. The KCTU immediately protested the move saying that a search and seizure is excessive, calling their investigation 'suspicious'.



[Pkg]



Police encircle in layers a building housing the headquarters of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. With nearby roads blocked, fire trucks and inflatable air beds are on standby. The National Intelligence Service and police carried out a raid into the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions headquarters office. Counterintelligence authorities have reportedly obtained evidence supporting allegations that a senior official at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions was engaged in activities involving a North Korea-linked underground organization. There was even a clash between investigators seeking to execute the search warrant immediately and KCTU officials trying to block them, insisting that they must wait until the official in question and his lawyers arrive. The intel agency and police also simultaneously conducted raids on the medical and health workers' union, a unionized member at Kia Motors in Gwangju and an official of the Sewol-ho Memorial in Jeju. The NIS said that after having carried out an internal investigation for years into the suspects' alleged link with North Korea, they decided it is necessary to launch an official probe, based on evidence obtained. The KCTU protested against the raid. They said although they could cooperate with the probe, the NIS pushed ahead with the raid with suspicious intent.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-jin(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions Spokesperson) : "There is some hidden intention behind counterintelligence authorities' excessive move. A raid and search is conducted to obtain evidence supporting allegations. Whether or not they can prove the suspicions is the next question."



This is the first time counterintelligence authorities have raided the KCTU on the suspicion of violating the national security law.

