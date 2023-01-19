기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency are now combing though the offices of construction workers' unions affiliated with the Korea Confederation of Trade Union and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. The raid targets a total of eight unions. Five belong to the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions and three are members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. Police launched a special investigation on December 8 into the unions' alleged illegal practices, such as workplace coercion and bribery.
- UNIONS RAIDED FOR ILLICIT WORK PRACTICES
