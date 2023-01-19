LOAN RATES EXPECTED TO DECREASE News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the central bank lowering its benchmark interest rate last week, commercial banks are not only lowering their deposit interest rates, but their interest rates on loans as well. What's causing such fall, and how long will this trend continue? We take a look.



[Pkg]



Kookmin Bank is set to cut the floating rate on housing mortgages and jeonse loans by up to 1.3 percentage points next week. Hana and Woori banks have also slashed floating rates on loans at the start of the year. This comes as a result of pressure from the financial authorities and political circles. But the lower interest rates apply only to new loans and does not affect pre-existing loans. Floating interest rates are based on additional and prime rates determined by the Cost of Funds Index, which affects the banks' financing costs. The banks slashed their interest rates by cutting additional rates and raising prime rates because the new rates apply only to new loans. Chances are high that interest rates on existing loans will also go down. This is because banks' financing costs are decreasing as interest rates on bank-issued bonds are going down on lower deposit rates and the stabilized bond market. COFIX has, in fact, plummeted for the first time in eleven months. Once the base rate for loans is curtailed, interest rates on existing loans will also go down. COFIX to be announced next month is predicted to receive no influence from the latest key rate hike.



[Soundbite] Hwang Se-un(Korea Capital Market Inst.) : "Market rates usually go up preemptively when the key rate is likely to be raised. The possibility of additional key rate hikes is not very high."



The chief of the Financial Supervisory Service, who met with the heads of all 17 commercial banks for the first time since taking office, is refusing to let up financial tightening just yet.



[Soundbite] Lee Bok-hyun(Chief, Financial Supervisory Service) : "I urge you to continue efforts to activate and exercise the right to request an interest rate cut, including a decrease in the ratio of floating rate loans."



The FSS chief added he believes that the banks are on the same page in terms of policy direction.

