JEJU, POPULAR OFF-SEASON TRAINING CHOICE News Today 입력 2023.01.19 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the easing of COVID-19 quarantine measures, Jejudo Island is again packed with sports players who visited the island for off-season training. Players can now train overseas with the relaxed measures, but due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and high-inflation, they've decided to settle in Jejudo for their winter training.



[Pkg]



A baseball flies through the air with the crack of a bat. Pitching practice is ongoing on the other side of the field. This high school baseball team plans to train in Jeju through the Seollal holiday until the end of this month.



[Soundbite] Kim Seok-in(Sorae High School Baseball Team Coach) : "They're prone to injury when it's cold. But it's warm here so they can dress lightly for training."



College and high school football teams are also in the southern resort island for off-season training. They play practice matches to improve game tactics.



[Soundbite] Shin Yeon-ho(Korea Univ. Football Team Coach) : "We have many teams to practice with because there are pro teams training here. We keep coming because it's the best place for winter training."



Players can train overseas since COVID-19 quarantine measures have been relaxed. But some 26,000 professional and amateur athletes chose Jeju this winter for their off-season training. That is because the risks of COVID-19 still exist and high oil prices and inflation continue to burden them. Before the pandemic, more than 90,000 athletes used to come to Jeju annually for off-season training. The number plummeted to about 20,000 in 2020 but is on the rebound to roughly 53,000 last year. Jeju plans to attract athletes training in winter to the pre-pandemic level this year.



[Soundbite] Ahn Su-il(Sports Promotion Div., Jeju Prov. Gov't) : "We go to sports competitions to promote Jeju as an off-season training site. We hope to attract some 100,000 athletes this year."



As the host of the 2026 Korean National Sports Festival, Jeju plans to improve training environments by modernizing outdated facilities.

입력 2023-01-19 15:06:30 수정 2023-01-19 16:45:05 News Today

