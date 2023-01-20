IRAN-KOREA RESPECTIVE ENVOYS SUMMONED News Today 입력 2023.01.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Diplomatic tensions are rising over President Yoon's recent characterization of Iran as the "enemy" of the United Arab Emirates. The deputy foreign minister summoned Korean Ambassador to Iran and made a formal complaint, in which the Korean Foreign Ministry responded by summoning the Iranian Ambassador to Korea and repeated the government's position.



[Pkg]



The Iranian government, which had previously said that they would wait for the Korean government's explanation, summoned the Korean Ambassador to Iran just two days after their statement. Tehran argued that President Yoon Suk Yeol's comment undermines peace and security in the Persian Gulf and called for Seoul's immediate explanation and correction of such an approach. Referring to the freezing of the Iranian asset of seven billion dollars, Iran also threatened to reconsider bilateral ties unless Korea takes effective measures. The Iranian government also asked for explanation on President Yoon's remark about nuclear arms which stands in contrast to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the NPT. The Korean Foreign Ministry also summoned the Iranian Ambassador to Korea and repeated the government's position.



[Soundbite] Lim Su-seok(Foreign Ministry spokesperson) : "The President was encouraging Korean troops and his comment had nothing to do with Korea-Iran ties or Iran’s international relations."



Seoul said that Iran's mention of the NPT was a baseless issue.



[Soundbite] Lim Su-seok(Foreign Ministry spokesperson) : "The President spoke to strengthen the effectiveness of the non-proliferation treaty to counter N. Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. Iran has no grounds for raising the issue."



A foreign ministry official claimed that the relationship between Korea and Iran hasn't been notably deteriorated or affected and Seoul fully explained President Yoon's remark to Tehran. The official added that Iran's reaction also wasn't negative. However, the safety of Korean ships in the Strait of Hormuz, south of Iran may become a concern, as thorny issues between the two countries such as the freezing of Iranian assets in Korea are likely to be raised again.

입력 2023-01-20 15:07:54 수정 2023-01-20 16:45:04 News Today

