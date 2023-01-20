기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the realistic and rational option for South Korea is to fully respect the Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT) regime. Attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Yoon said that he and the Korean people have full confidence in the U.S.' extended deterrence against North Korean threats. Last week, Yoon said he would not rule out the possibility of South Korea's nuclear armament in case the North Korean nuclear issue becomes much more serious. The presidential office later clarified that there is no change to Seoul's stance on abiding by the NPT, which Yoon has reaffirmed in the interview.
- YOON AFFIRMS RESPECTING NPT REGIME
