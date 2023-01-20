EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF FACES SIX CHARGES News Today 입력 2023.01.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Sung-tae who gave up a court review on his warrant has been arrested. But for now, allegations that Kim paid then Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's attorney fees by proxy were not listed in the charges for his arrest warrant. Instead, the arrest warrant included six charges such as bribery and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act by transferring funds to North Korea.



[Pkg]



The arrest warrant for former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Seong-tae lists six charges. They are violation of the Capital Markets Act by neglecting the obligation of convertible bonds disclosure, embezzlement and breach of trust using those bonds, offering bribes to former Gyeonggi-do Province vice governor Lee Hwa-young, violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by transferring funds to North Korea, and ordering others to destroy evidence. The allegation that Kim paid then Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung's attorney fees by proxy is not listed. Having found no direct link yet, prosecutors plan to investigate first the accusation that Kim raised slush funds using convertible bonds. With Kim denying the slush fund allegation, the investigators must first clarify how the money was used before shifting their probe to Lee Jae-myung. Kim can be detained for up to 20 days from the time the arrest warrant is issued. The key point is finding a connection between Kim and Lee during the arrest period. The prosecutors are zeroing in on the allegation that Kim sent illegal funds to North Korea, as the probe into the alleged payment of attorney fees may hit a snag in the future. The investigators apparently want to find how then Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung was involved in this situation as well. Ssangbangwool is being accused of illegally sending five million dollars to North Korea in 2018 and 2019. The prosecutors want to know if the government of Gyeonggi-do Province had anything to do with that. Kim has denied the charges so far. Sources say he reiterated that it was Ssangbangwool's North Korea project that had nothing to do with the government of Gyeonggi-do Province.

