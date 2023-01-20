INDOOR MASK RULE TO BE LIFTED FROM JAN. 30 News Today 입력 2023.01.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government will ease the current indoor mask wearing rule to a "recommendation" from January 30. In a virus response meeting today, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said a plan on lifting the mandate for most indoor spaces from January 30 will be discussed and finalized in the meeting. But he said the mandate will remain in place for the time being at hospitals, pharmacies, high-risk facilities and public transportation in an effort to protect those vulnerable to infections.

INDOOR MASK RULE TO BE LIFTED FROM JAN. 30

입력 2023-01-20 15:07:54 수정 2023-01-20 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government will ease the current indoor mask wearing rule to a "recommendation" from January 30. In a virus response meeting today, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said a plan on lifting the mandate for most indoor spaces from January 30 will be discussed and finalized in the meeting. But he said the mandate will remain in place for the time being at hospitals, pharmacies, high-risk facilities and public transportation in an effort to protect those vulnerable to infections.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

