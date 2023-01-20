기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The government will ease the current indoor mask wearing rule to a "recommendation" from January 30. In a virus response meeting today, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said a plan on lifting the mandate for most indoor spaces from January 30 will be discussed and finalized in the meeting. But he said the mandate will remain in place for the time being at hospitals, pharmacies, high-risk facilities and public transportation in an effort to protect those vulnerable to infections.
- INDOOR MASK RULE TO BE LIFTED FROM JAN. 30
