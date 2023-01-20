3D PRINTED BONES REPLACE MISSING BONES News Today 입력 2023.01.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.01.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Bones that have to be removed due to complications such as tumor can be replaced with artificial ones using 3D printing. For the first time in Korea, a surgery has been successfully carried out to replace pelvic and thigh bones with artificial bones using 3D printing.



[Pkg]



This man walking on crutches appears upbeat and cheerful. Two years ago he severely injured his right pelvic bone in a fall. His right leg was six centimeters shorter than the left one because his thigh bone had melted due to repeated osteomyelitis. The man had to raise his heel to be able to stand up. Three months ago, his pelvic and thigh bones were replaced with artificial ones using 3D printing.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-hwan(Received surgery of 3D printed artificial bone) : "As soon as I woke up after the surgery, I checked out how long my leg was. I found that both my legs matched. I was so elated I even forgot about the pain."



Now that both legs have the same length, he is rehabilitating faster and even dreams of running one day.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-hwan(Received surgery of 3D printed artificial bone) : "I can tell for sure that the pace of my recovery is getting faster by the day, judging by my movements and the severity of pain."



Artificial bones made of titanium were normally used in the reconstruction of limbs and joints in patients whose bones were removed due to tumors. Recently, 3D printed artificial bones are used to help patients suffering from bone defects resulting from fractures sustained in serious accidents.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kang Hyun-guy(Nat’l Cancer Center) : "Artificial bones are mostly used in musculoskeletal oncology. When large tumors are removed, the affected areas need to be reconstructed. Recently artificial bones are also used in patients suffering from the adverse effects of multiple and hard-to-treat fractures."



Made in line with each patient's individual needs, 3D printed artificial bones do not take long to transplant surgically and allow for a fast recovery.

