The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said today the nation's economic growth rate this year could be lowered to as low as just above 1% if Korea's export of semiconductors keeps shrinking. The KCCI claimed in its report on the semiconductor industry's contribution to the local economy and future development strategies that Korea's growth rate could go down by 0.64% point and 1.27% point respectively if semiconductor export declines by 10% and 20%.
- 2023 GROWTH HINGES ON SEMICONDUCTOR EXPORT
- 입력 2023-01-25 15:01:52
- 수정2023-01-25 16:45:05
