2023 GROWTH HINGES ON SEMICONDUCTOR EXPORT News Today 입력 2023.01.25 (15:01) 수정 2023.01.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said today the nation's economic growth rate this year could be lowered to as low as just above 1% if Korea's export of semiconductors keeps shrinking. The KCCI claimed in its report on the semiconductor industry's contribution to the local economy and future development strategies that Korea's growth rate could go down by 0.64% point and 1.27% point respectively if semiconductor export declines by 10% and 20%.

2023 GROWTH HINGES ON SEMICONDUCTOR EXPORT

입력 2023-01-25 15:01:52 수정 2023-01-25 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said today the nation's economic growth rate this year could be lowered to as low as just above 1% if Korea's export of semiconductors keeps shrinking. The KCCI claimed in its report on the semiconductor industry's contribution to the local economy and future development strategies that Korea's growth rate could go down by 0.64% point and 1.27% point respectively if semiconductor export declines by 10% and 20%.