NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.01.25 (15:01) 수정 2023.01.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The nationwide COVID-19 weekly risk level was assessed as "low" for the first time in 13 weeks. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today that the nation recorded a 13-week low with roughly 29,000 daily average cases last week. The weekly risk level registered "low" across the nation for the first time in 13 weeks. But disease control authorities warned that increased traffic and face-to-face interactions during the Seol holiday could result in another surge.

The official brand identity marking the 70th anniversary of the ceasefire of the Korean War was released today. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affair presented the identity featuring the word "amazing" and the figure "70" to commemorate the amazing 70 years achieved by great dedication. The Ministry explained that the figure "70" is slanted forward like a person's head bowed down in a silent prayer to represent Korea's respect for the 22 countries and the United Nations forces that fought in the Korean War.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-01-25 15:01:53 수정 2023-01-25 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The nationwide COVID-19 weekly risk level was assessed as "low" for the first time in 13 weeks. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today that the nation recorded a 13-week low with roughly 29,000 daily average cases last week. The weekly risk level registered "low" across the nation for the first time in 13 weeks. But disease control authorities warned that increased traffic and face-to-face interactions during the Seol holiday could result in another surge.

The official brand identity marking the 70th anniversary of the ceasefire of the Korean War was released today. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affair presented the identity featuring the word "amazing" and the figure "70" to commemorate the amazing 70 years achieved by great dedication. The Ministry explained that the figure "70" is slanted forward like a person's head bowed down in a silent prayer to represent Korea's respect for the 22 countries and the United Nations forces that fought in the Korean War.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

