CONTROVERSY OVER CREATIONS BY AI CONTINUE News Today 입력 2023.01.25 (15:01)

[Anchor Lead]



Programs utilizing artificial intelligence to create newly created pictures or music are recently being commercialized. However, controversy over the authenticity of AI-generated inventions continues to brew, as AI creations are not subject to copyrights in Korea, and it's difficult to hold someone liable for plagiarism or ethical violations.



[Pkg]



"Portrait of a rabbit wearing a jacket," "Backdrop of space." Just seconds after these words are inserted, several images created by AI are displayed on the screen. The program dubbed Karlo was unveiled recently by a Kakao subsidiary. It can single handedly create one-of-a-kind drawings with just a few clicks.



[Soundbite] Kim Sae-hoon(Kakao Brain ‘Karlo’) : "We used some 180 mn images and English text descriptions in AI modeling, and we are currently testing a newly developed 300 mn images model."



An AI program that writes music in line with users' musical preferences has also been commercialized. More than a dozen YouTube channels playing only music written by AI are currently available online. However, controversy over the authenticity of AI-generated inventions continues to brew. Under Korean laws, copyrights for AI creations are not recognized. For the same reason, holding someone liable for plagiarism or ethical violations in AI inventions is difficult.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jeong-hwa(Korea Institute of Intellectual Property) : "There is a wide range of AI platforms and subscription services that can be enjoyed by the general public. This could result in serious issues related to all kinds of violations and liability."



Another problem is the lack of criteria on the disclosure and protection of the extent of massive data acquired by AI. The globally recognized image portal Getty has recently filed a lawsuit against a British AI company for an alleged unauthorized use of its images in machine learning.

