RECORD-BREAKING COLD IN SOUTHERN REGIONS News Today 입력 2023.01.26 (15:02) 수정 2023.01.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Brutal cold weather has continued into Thursday with cold wave alerts issued across the nation. Even the Southern region, which is relatively warmer than other parts of the country, couldn't avoid the cold spell. Sea waters froze and the Ulsan area in particular saw its lowest temperature in 56 years. With the temperature dropping to negative 20 degrees with windchills, citizens had to bear the cold during their daily commute.



[Pkg]



Half-frozen waves hit the shore. Chunks of ice are scattered on a beach. A river flowing into the sea is completely frozen. Vendors who came to the market early in the morning struggle to stay warm. Wool hats and layers of clothing are of little help in this biting cold. Some try to warm their hands with electric heaters. Others burn charcoal. As they prepare for another workday, the vendors are worried they may not be able to sell anything because of the freezing weather that deters foot traffic.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-hoon(Market vendor) : "I can’t even put my products on display because of the freezing cold. It’s unprecedented."



In Ulsan, morning lows plunged to negative 13.6 degrees C, the lowest in 56 years. The Taehwagang River crossing the downtown area is now frozen. Commuters carrying hand warmers try to get indoors as quickly as possible.



[Soundbite] Jeong Da-hye(Ulsan resident) : "The wind was icy. My ears hurt and the temperature was very low. It’s never been so cold in Ulsan."



Morning lows in Imnam-myeon in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province fell to 28.1 degrees C below zero on Wed. In Naju, Jeollanam-do Province, morning temperatures recorded negative 21.1 degrees C, while in Daegu they plummeted to negative 14.2 degrees C, the lowest this winter. Sangju, Gyeongju and Yeongdeok-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, recorded the coldest weather on record in 20 years.

