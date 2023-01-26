KOREANS HIT WITH SHOCKING GAS BILLS News Today 입력 2023.01.26 (15:02) 수정 2023.01.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the freezing weather, many are hesitant to turn their heating systems on due to outrageous gas bills. In fact, increased maintenance bills are one of the most talked-about topics these days. This is dealing a severe blow to self-employed business owners who can't cut back on heating.



[Pkg]



This man in his 30s living in an apartment complex was shocked when he saw his maintenance bill for December. The apartment maintenance fee, mostly of utility fees, that used to be in the 200,000-won range, went past 300,000 won for the first time. Comparing just the gas usage and its charges, the bill came out to be 50,000 won higher compared to last year although the same amount of gas was used.



[Soundbite] Lee(Seongbuk-gu resident) : "I was shocked to see such a big bill because I didn’t turn on the heat very high and used around the same amount of hot water."



Self-employed business owners are feeling the heat even more because they can't cut back on heating if they want to operate their business per usual. This sauna bathhouse owner is spending sleepless nights these days for the very reason. She used to pay around one million won for gas as recently as a year ago, but now has to pay more than six million won. She has to pay nearly double the gas bill even though the number of customers had been irregular during the pandemic. She can't lower the water temperature nor afford to replace the gas boiler with an electric one.



[Soundbite] Park Su-jeong(Sauna owner) : "Who would come to the sauna if they have to bathe in lukewarm water? My worries are not over because the gas bill is going to keep climbing."



This Chinese restaurant finds itself in the same predicament because Chinese cooking requires high heat. The restaurant owner, hit with a 900,000-plus won gas bill, tries to save on costs by turning off the heater when there are no customers.



[Soundbite] Kim Cheol-jin(Chinese restaurant owner) : "I don’t turn on the heater when I come to work at 6:30 a.m. I wait until customers come."



The gas rate was raised nearly 40% on four occasions last year. Even electricity cost went up to make this winter particularly difficult for ordinary Koreans.

