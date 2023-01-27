GAS PRICE HIKE INEVITABLE TO AVERT DEFICIT News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Surge in heating bills have become one of the most spoken topics in Korea, especially amid the recent cold spell. The government unveiled its plan to expand energy vouchers for vulnerable people to help them heat their homes and pay energy bills, but gas prices are expected to increase soon once again. Some are even saying they're scared to see their upcoming maintenance fee.



[Pkg]



Prices of city gas rose last year by 5.47 won per MJ. They surged more than 38 percent in just one year, but even that level was still below the prime cost. The Korea Gas Corporation reported to the National Assembly late last year that city gas prices should be raised by over 50 percent from the current level. After much deliberation, the government decided to freeze them early this year.



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(Deputy Prime Minister for Economy) : "Despite various factors calling for raising gas and electricity fees, we decided to freeze them because we believe they should stay unchanged during the winter season."



The problem is that the financial situation at KOGAS has hit its limit. When LNG is sold for a price that is lower than the prime cost, the corporation accumulates the uncollected amount rather than reflecting it in its losses right away. As of the end of 2022, the uncollected amount was estimated at 9 trillion won. But it's predicted to surpass the 10 trillion won mark in Q1 as demand for gas has soared on the cold weather.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yoo Seung-hoon(Seoul Nat’l Univ. of Science and Technology) : "As gas prices were frozen in the first quarter of this year at last year's level, KOGAS' uncollected amount is expected to surge by KRW 5 tn by late March to reach KRW 14 tn in total. Gas prices should be raised by nearly 60 percent more to prevent the deficit from growing further."



Raising gas prices in Q2 will likely be inevitable. Although LNG prices have dropped slightly on the unusually warm weather in Europe this winter, experts say gas fees are unlikely to go down any time soon.



[Soundbite] Prof. Yoo Seung-hoon(Seoul Nat’l Univ. of Science and Technology) : "As demand for LNG is soaring, investment in it is growing as well. Gas prices will likely stabilize by 2026."



Pundits say authorities should decide on how quickly and to what extent to raise gas fees in line with supply, because raising utility fees all at once may be too burdensome for the public at large.

