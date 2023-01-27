PARTIES BICKER OVER HIGH HEATING BILLS News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As the public continues to express concerns over outrageous heating bills, the political sector rushed to come up with countermeasures. The main opposition Democratic Party proposed the idea of sharing major conglomerates' revenue from windfall tax to most of the public, amounting to 7 trillion won, in which the ruling People Power Party said the idea is a give-away style populism dating back to the Moon Jae-in administration, and that it's right to heavily support the socially vulnerable.



[Pkg]



The main opposition Democratic Party has proposed cash handouts to help the public with inflation and soaring heating bills. The DP suggests the bottom 80 percent of income earners, some 41 million people, receive as much as 250-thousand won per person in a bid to reduce household burden.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "If the gov’t diverted a portion of its interest on energy bills and not on cutting taxes for the wealthy, this issue would not have become this serious."



Regarding ways to finance the funds, the party floated the idea of a windfall tax, a scheme introduced in some European nations. The plan is to tax the four major oil refinery firms whose operating profits have surpassed 15 trillion won through the third quarter of last year thanks to surging oil prices. Revenue from the windfall tax can then be shared with the public.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-whan(DP Policy Committee) : "In terms of pain-sharing, surplus profits of oil refineries should be used to fund energy vouchers."



The ruling People Power Party criticized the idea as a give-away style populism. The PPP blamed the Moon Jae-in administration for resorting to populist policies even as gas prices skyrocketed worldwide.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "The public is not foolish to not notice the DP’s blame game. The party is holding the current administration responsible when they are the ones at fault."



Regarding the windfall tax, the ruling bloc did not present a clear stance but rather attacked opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ae(Floor Spokesperson, PPP) : "Lee Jae-myung’s proposed windfall tax is a mere tactic to distract public attention from his ongoing investigations."



The PPP said its basic position is providing sufficient support to vulnerable citizens and urged the government to expand energy vouchers by two fold.

