KOREAN ECONOMY LIKELY TO FALTER IN 2023 News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's economy contracted in the 4th quarter last year, shrinking 0.4% from the previous quarter. This is the first time the economy contracted in 2 and a half years. This is attributed to both sluggish exports and consumer spending, and concerns are rising as the outlook for this year isn't looking so bright as well.



[Pkg]



The worldwide smartphone shipments fell by more than 10% last year due to China's lock-down policy and high inflation. The same went for the PC market, which had enjoyed at one point, a boost due to more people working from home. The shrinking demands for IT products resulted in decreased sales of semiconductors and eventually hurt Korea's export performance. Net export dragged down the fourth quarter growth rate by 0.6% points. Net export is the difference between a country's import and export numbers.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwang-gyo(Bank of Korea) : "Sluggish export in an export-oriented economy resulted in even the manufacturing industry declining by 4.1% in Q4."



Private spending, which had been driving the economy, also began to slow down. Consumer spending which had picked up after the removal of social distancing rules started to falter and people had less disposable income due to high prices. Government expenditures have increased but not enough to make up for the downturn in exports and private spending. This year's outlook isn't bright either. As of January 20th, Korea's export shrank 2.7% compared to a year ago. High interest rates and a 5-percent inflation rate are likely to chill consumer sentiment.



[Soundbite] Cho Young-mu(LG Economic Research Institute) : "The interest rate is not at its peak. The hardest period is likely to be the latter half of this year given the time delay."



The current situation is likely to extend for some time. Low interest rates or increased government expenditures can only do so much to stimulate the economy because of the simultaneous manifestation of recession and high prices.

KOREAN ECONOMY LIKELY TO FALTER IN 2023

입력 2023-01-27 15:10:55 수정 2023-01-27 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's economy contracted in the 4th quarter last year, shrinking 0.4% from the previous quarter. This is the first time the economy contracted in 2 and a half years. This is attributed to both sluggish exports and consumer spending, and concerns are rising as the outlook for this year isn't looking so bright as well.



[Pkg]



The worldwide smartphone shipments fell by more than 10% last year due to China's lock-down policy and high inflation. The same went for the PC market, which had enjoyed at one point, a boost due to more people working from home. The shrinking demands for IT products resulted in decreased sales of semiconductors and eventually hurt Korea's export performance. Net export dragged down the fourth quarter growth rate by 0.6% points. Net export is the difference between a country's import and export numbers.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwang-gyo(Bank of Korea) : "Sluggish export in an export-oriented economy resulted in even the manufacturing industry declining by 4.1% in Q4."



Private spending, which had been driving the economy, also began to slow down. Consumer spending which had picked up after the removal of social distancing rules started to falter and people had less disposable income due to high prices. Government expenditures have increased but not enough to make up for the downturn in exports and private spending. This year's outlook isn't bright either. As of January 20th, Korea's export shrank 2.7% compared to a year ago. High interest rates and a 5-percent inflation rate are likely to chill consumer sentiment.



[Soundbite] Cho Young-mu(LG Economic Research Institute) : "The interest rate is not at its peak. The hardest period is likely to be the latter half of this year given the time delay."



The current situation is likely to extend for some time. Low interest rates or increased government expenditures can only do so much to stimulate the economy because of the simultaneous manifestation of recession and high prices.