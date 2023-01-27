기사 본문 영역

BUSINESS SENTIMENT WORSENS FOR 5TH MONTH
입력 2023.01.27 (15:10)
[Anchor Lead]

Amid an economic slowdown and high inflation, the country's business sentiment has worsened for the fifth consecutive month to reach the lowest level in more than 2 years. According to Bank of Korea, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries dropped by five points on-month to 69 for January, the lowest in 28 months since a BSI of 64 was recorded in September 2020. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
[Anchor Lead]

Amid an economic slowdown and high inflation, the country's business sentiment has worsened for the fifth consecutive month to reach the lowest level in more than 2 years. According to Bank of Korea, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries dropped by five points on-month to 69 for January, the lowest in 28 months since a BSI of 64 was recorded in September 2020. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
