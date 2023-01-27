UNC SAYS BOTH KOREAS VIOLATED ARMISTICE News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The United Nations Command has concluded that both South Korea and North Korea violated the armistice agreement, with North Korea sending unmanned aerial vehicles to fly above Seoul late last month, and South Korea also sending UAVs to North Korea for reconnaissance. South Korean stressed that sending drones to North Korea was in self-defense. Meanwhile, it was reported that the front-line unit that detected the drones did not consider it as an emergency, which delayed the transmission of information among the bases.



[Pkg]



When North Korea sent unmanned aerial vehicles to fly above Seoul late last month, the South Korean military responded by sending three UAVs to North Korea for reconnaissance. The United Nations Command carried out a special investigation on the incident. The Special Investigation Team announced it was able to determine that North Korea committed a violation of the armistice when multiple North-side unmanned aerial systems entered South Korea-controlled airspace. The team added that the employment of South Korean military UAS across the Demilitarized Zone and into North Korea-controlled airspace constitutes a violation of the armistice. While the UNC claimed both Koreas violated the armistice, there was a slight difference in nuance. The UNC said the South Korean military's responses and attempts to shoot down North Korean drones was in compliance with the armistice Rules of Engagement and consistent with the armistice. The South Korean Ministry of Defense repeatedly emphasized that sending drones to North Korea was in self-defense.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-seop(Minister of Nat’l Defense) : "The armistice does not ban the operation of UAVs. It was done in self-defense, an act allowed by int’l laws."



The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave an inspection report on combat readiness to the National Assembly. The inspection team reported that the front-line unit that detected the drones did not consider it as an emergency, which delayed the transmission of information among the bases.



[Soundbite] Ju Il-suk(Combat Readiness Inspection Office Chief, JCS) : "Full sharing of the situation and cooperation between operations was insufficient. Due to technical limitations, early-stage situation decisions were made by operators consisting of enlisted soldiers."



The JCS said that mistakes were made all along the hierarchy, from the working level to the top ranks. A careful review of whether they should be reprimanded is being conducted.

