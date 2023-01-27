“KIM JONG UN SEES NO NEED FOR NUKE TEST YET” News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. intelligence official said that North Korea has not conducted a seventh nuclear test even with preparations completed because leader Kim Jong-un does not see the need to do so either in terms of diplomacy or weapons development. Sydney Seiler, a top intelligence official on North Korea at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, made the assessment during a webinar on Thursday. Seiler said the North has no internal urgency to meet a certain artificial deadline and Kim Jong-un does not feel the need to carry out such a test yet.

