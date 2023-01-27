기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

“KIM JONG UN SEES NO NEED FOR NUKE TEST YET”
입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

A U.S. intelligence official said that North Korea has not conducted a seventh nuclear test even with preparations completed because leader Kim Jong-un does not see the need to do so either in terms of diplomacy or weapons development. Sydney Seiler, a top intelligence official on North Korea at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, made the assessment during a webinar on Thursday. Seiler said the North has no internal urgency to meet a certain artificial deadline and Kim Jong-un does not feel the need to carry out such a test yet.
  • “KIM JONG UN SEES NO NEED FOR NUKE TEST YET”
    • 입력 2023-01-27 15:10:56
    • 수정2023-01-27 16:45:09
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A U.S. intelligence official said that North Korea has not conducted a seventh nuclear test even with preparations completed because leader Kim Jong-un does not see the need to do so either in terms of diplomacy or weapons development. Sydney Seiler, a top intelligence official on North Korea at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, made the assessment during a webinar on Thursday. Seiler said the North has no internal urgency to meet a certain artificial deadline and Kim Jong-un does not feel the need to carry out such a test yet.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!